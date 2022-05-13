Morton Mandan Public Library seeking letters of interest

The Morton Mandan Public Library seeks letters of interest for two appointments to the board of trustees, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

One position begins July 1 and runs through June 30, 2025, and the second appointment has an unexpired term ending June 30, 2024. The board assists in identifying library needs and helps improve services. Meetings are generally held the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the library.

Individuals should submit a letter summarizing their desired appointment, background and reasons for interest.

Deadline is June 3. Submit letters to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt, by emailing kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com or mailing to 205 2nd Ave. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

