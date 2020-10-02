Morton Mandan Public Library revises hours

Mandan Morton Public library will be open to the public Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. beginning Monday as staff prepares the interior for renovation.

“Our goal is to maintain normal operations as much as possible while we work on these large-scale improvements,” said Library Director Jackie Hawes.

Due to COVID-19, the library's programming schedule will be temporarily scaled back and has gone virtual, but the bookmobile will continue to run its normal schedule.

“We are very excited for this long-anticipated renovation, and are grateful we can continue to provide services to the public while preparing for these needed improvements,” said Hawes.

The library and downtown parks project is anticipated to be completed in August 2021. Updates will be posted in the library, at www.mortonmandanlibrary.org, and the library’s social media pages. Contact the library at 701-667-5365 with questions.

