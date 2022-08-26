Morton Mandan Public Library reopening after 2-year, $6 million upgrade

The Morton Mandan Public Library is reopening Monday after a multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion project that took two years to complete.

The library will reopen at 10 a.m. and restart most services including public computer use, public printing, item checkouts, and passport and notary services. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Officials expect to expand hours as the year progresses.

“With our new shelving and new layout, it really feels like this will be a brand new library, and almost like we have new jobs,” Community Engagement Assistant Michaela Schaff said. “It’s going to take some time to get used to the day-to-day flow.”

The nearly $6 million library project and upgrade to adjoining Dykshoorn Park downtown began in October 2020. The effort was funded with a $3 million donation from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, $2.2 million from the Mandan Visitor’s Fund and $600,000 from the Mandan Supplemental Environmental Projects Trust.

A library addition of about 8,000 square feet includes a new atrium, a public meeting room that can seat up to 300 people, staff offices, public restrooms and a Bookmobile garage with an area for equipment storage.

The existing 13,000-square-foot building got heating, air conditioning and electrical upgrades; new doors and windows; masonry restoration; new flooring, walls and ceiling finishes, and new shelving and furniture.

The park improvements include a main entrance off Fourth Avenue Northwest, permanent decorative fencing, shade sails in front of the band shell, walking paths, lighting elements that tie in the history of the railroad, and gas fire pits.

The majority of the library’s 36,400-item collection has been boxed up for the entirety of the project. Staff kept the library open in a limited capacity for as long as possible, but the doors have been closed entirely since last November.

“We are absolutely thrilled to finally reopen our doors and welcome our community back," Library Director Barb Sandstrom said.

The library this Saturday will be selling off the last of its old shelving, furniture and technology such as computer towers and monitors, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., out of the new meeting room space on the east side of the building. People can enter via the patio doors on the park side of the building.

For more information go to https://www.cityofmandan.com/library or https://www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.