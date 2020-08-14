You have permission to edit this article.
Morton Mandan Public Library host Leash 'n Learn

The Morton Mandan Public Library will host a "Leash ‘n Learn Pet Event" from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Dykshoorn Park.

Attendees will learn about local organizations Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and Pet Place Groomers. To receive a city of Mandan pet license and tag, bring your pet's registration paperwork, proof of current rabies vaccine and payment. The event will feature demonstrations by dog trainer Betsy Hamkens. Morton Mandan Public Library will also have dog books and DVDs available for checkout in the park.

This event is free and open to the public. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult. This event is outdoors. Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks or other face covering are recommended. For more information, call the library at 701-667-5365.

Mandan brings back Gift Card Blitz

The Mandan Progress Organization is bringing back the Gift Card Blitz scheduled for Aug. 10, 13, 17 and 20, featuring $30 gift cards sold for $20.

