Morton, Mandan fire departments receive large grant for lifesaving equipment

Morton County Emergency Management assisted the Mandan Rural Fire District to obtain about $620,850 in grant funding under the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program under the guidance of FEMA. The grant consists of personal protective equipment, self-contained breathing apparatus harnesses, backpacks and face masks for each department.

“This was a terrific collaborative effort between agencies, and we are absolutely thrilled to receive this very impactful grant,” Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin said. “This is a huge win for us.”

Morton County Emergency Management will work with the Mandan Rural Fire District to meet all the grant requirements.

“We are very excited for our rural fire departments who bravely serve our county in emergencies,” Emergency Manager Cody Mattson said. “This grant is an important component of the larger, coordinated effort to strengthen our overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards in Morton County.”

