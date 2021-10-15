Morton deputy's SUV involved in 2-vehicle crash

Deputy Damon Burkel, 25, was eastbound on Memorial Highway shortly before 9 p.m. responding to another crash, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Burkel deactivated his emergency lights and slowed to make a U-turn at the intersection just west of the Memorial Bridge. As he was making the turn, his patrol vehicle was struck by an eastbound GMC Acadia driven by 18-year-old Naida Valandra of Mandan. Valandra had exited Expressway and was heading east on Memorial Highway, the patrol said.