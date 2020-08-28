Morton County wind farm could be built by end of 2022

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NextEra Energy is hoping to begin construction of a wind farm near New Salem in two years.

Project manager Jeffrey Bryce recently updated the Morton County Commission about the work the company has done to promote the project to landowners. He also presented a projected timeline for the project.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented NextEra from holding in-person meetings with landowners. The company has been reaching out to landowners and holding open house meetings online. NextEra also will be sending out mailers with employee contact information for landowners who would like to learn more about the project.

It potentially will go before the county planning and zoning board and the state Public Service Commission next year, with construction beginning around 2022 and wrapping up by the end of that year.

NextEra received permission from the county in June to construct one test tower and plans to apply for a permit to build a second tower within the next few months.

Such towers, also known as meteorological towers, measure the wind conditions in an area to see if the area would be suitable for a wind farm, according to NextEra spokesman Bryan Garner.