Morton County Sheriff's Office retires K-9 Gabber; dog played a role in record drug bust

The Morton County Sheriff's Office has retired K-9 Gabber after seven years of service.

The 8-year-old Belgian Malinois was certified in narcotics detection, tracking and evidence search. His work through the years led to many drug arrests and seizures, Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said. The largest was a record-breaking drug bust during a traffic stop in February 2017 that netted more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $500,000.

Gabber also was named "Top Dog" at the 2021 McLean County K-9 trials through Midwest K-9 Alternatives Inc.

"We've watched him grow from an eager young dog to a seasoned professional, and we wish him a happy and well-deserved retirement," Kirchmeier said.

Gabber began his career in February 2015 and has worked alongside three handlers. He retired on Friday. He will be adopted by Cpl. Shaun Peterson, who is leaving the sheriff's office to pursue a law degree.