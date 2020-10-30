Morton County Sheriff's Office launches anonymous tip system

In partnership with the state's Department of Human Services and North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office has launched an anonymous tip system that connects residents with law enforcement to help prevent substance misuse and crime.

Developed by tip411, the NDTip app enables the public to share an anonymous tip with officers and lets the officers respond back. The technology removes all identifying information before law enforcement see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender. The NDTip app is available to download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting www.mortonnd.org/tip411.

Residents without a smartphone can send anonymous text tips by cell phone. Text the keyword NDMORTON and message/tip to 847411.

“This new app and texting option is another great tool in the toolbox for our office to work with our citizens and make our communities safer,” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier. “This will be very helpful for citizens who have information regarding a crime but may be reluctant to get involved or provide specifics in person.”

The tip app is for non-emergency use only.

Many communities across North Dakota currently use tip411, allowing officers to work closely with other local departments to share information.

