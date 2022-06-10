Morton County Sheriff's Office adding therapy K-9; goldendoodle to arrive next month

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is adding a therapy K-9 for use in schools and at traumatic incidents such as fatal crashes.

The goldendoodle will be the first certified law enforcement therapy K-9 in a sheriff’s office in North Dakota, according to the county.

The dog is being donated by Montana Goldendoodles and Labradoodles, a breeder in Great Falls, Montana, whose owner has a family connection to law enforcement. The sheriff's office said it chose the goldendoodle breed for the loyalty of a golden retriever and the high intelligence of a poodle, while also being hypoallergenic, or unlikely to cause an allergic reaction. The puppy is expected to arrive in July and begin training.

Deputy David Tomlinson, the county's student resource officer, will be the dog's handler. He will primarily use the K-9 within Morton County schools to assist students who suffer from anxiety, trauma or who may simply respond better to a situation with the presence of pet therapy.

“Students who experience a variety of trauma or abuse can certainly benefit, but also those who are simply struggling with stress from a rough day at home or with their peers,” Tomlinson said. “Therapy dogs are trained to provide victims with an outlet from the mental, physical or psychological effects of these types of scenarios, and their effectiveness is being proven across the country.”

The sheriff's office also will make the K-9 available to other agencies, and will deploy the dog at incidents where it can comfort victims and first responders.

“There are many incidents where a therapy dog will be valuable to victims and their family members,” Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said. “We’re committed to building stronger, healthier communities because when that happens, it’s better for everyone. People seek the help they need, crime goes down, and families, schools and businesses are safer.”

The sheriff's office will join about 400 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. that utilize therapy dogs. New Salem Veterinary Clinic in New Salem is donating veterinarian services, and Hill’s Science Diet is providing food at no cost. PetSmart is offering therapy dog training at a reduced rate.

