Morton County Sheriff’s Office to partner with National Child Safety Council program

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the National Child Safety Council on a child safety, drug and crime prevention program.

The program will provide the sheriff's office with educational materials for preschool children through teens. The curriculum focuses on drug and crime prevention, identity theft, internet safety, and safety information for senior citizens.

The National Child Safety Council is the largest and longest serving not-for-profit organization dedicated to child safety.

In order to cover the cost, the National Child Safety Council will be contacting business, professional and civic leaders to sponsor the program and all contributions will be tax deductible.

