Morton County Sheriff’s Office kicks off 'I Got Caught' campaign to encourage youth helmet use

While on patrol this summer, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office will be looking for kids wearing helmets, according to information released by the county. If caught, a child may find themselves making a trip to a local Dairy Queen restaurant.

As part of AAA’s “I Got Caught” campaign, as many as 12,000 North Dakota youth will be written a “citation” for a free small DQ cone for wearing a helmet while biking, skateboarding or in-line skating.

“We want to promote safety with our kids and within our community,” Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said. “We hope positive reinforcement to youth will also encourage parents to take the next step and model the habit of wearing helmets themselves.”

According to a recent study published in the National Library of Medicine, helmets reduced head injury by 48%, serious head injury by 60%, and traumatic brain injury by 53%. Studies also show that law enforcement and other safety officials can reinforce the need to wear a helmet through positive interactions and incentives for helmet use.

More than 105,000 citations have been issued to youth across the state since 2013.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0