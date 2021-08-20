Morton County Sheriff’s Office appoints new D.A.R.E deputy

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Deputy David Tomlinson has been appointed D.A.R.E. deputy by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

The D.A.R.E. program is used throughout schools in the nation to help students understand risks and to make appropriate choices.

Deputy Tomlinson has served in law enforcement for 18 years. He’s been a deputy with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office for the past three years, with the last year and a half as school resource deputy. To qualify to teach the curriculum, Tomlinson completed an intensive two-week training course in Pierre, South Dakota this summer.

“D.A.R.E incorporates features in its education programs which build trust and create positive relationships with students and parents,” Tomlinson said. “I look forward to developing and reinforcing community-based prevention and community-oriented policing with children and families.”

