Morton County promoting parks through videos

Morton County is using online videos to promote county parks.

The videos feature scenic destinations, ample shorelines for anglers, and camping and playground amenities.

“These videos help people see what our parks have to offer, and they might even be surprised at what adventures await,” County Parks Director Tim Nilsen said. “Morton County Parks has plenty of opportunities for fun and relaxation, and we want more people to discover them.”

The videos are at https://www.mortonnd.org/destinations. They're being shown on social media, YouTube and community access television.

