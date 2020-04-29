Morton County Park Board opens parks to overnight camping

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Morton County Park Board has voted to open county parks to overnight camping starting Friday, with several restrictions.

Only one camper is allowed per pad, group pads and playground equipment will be closed, and no reservations are being taken for shelter rentals.

Vault toilets will be closed with the following exceptions:

Fort Rice Recreation Area: The vault toilet adjacent to the fish cleaning station.

Graner Park: The vault toilet adjacent to Shelter No. 1.

Harmon Lake Recreation Area: The vault toilet adjacent to the boat ramp.

Campers are asked to follow federal guidelines and practice physical distancing. All parks will be monitored and subject to closure if guidelines are not followed.

