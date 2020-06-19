Morton County offices to begin reopening

Morton County offices to begin reopening

The Law Enforcement Center reopened to the public this week. The Morton County Courthouse will reopen Monday in a phased approach.

As each building reopens, the public is encouraged to follow the ND Smart Restart recommendations.

Upon entering the courthouse, the public will be screened for symptoms which may include a temperature check. Hand sanitizer dispensers are available near the entrance of each facility and floors are marked to encourage physical distancing. Plexiglass is being installed at the entrance of the courthouse to protect the public and staff during the screening process.

Since the courtrooms have limited capacity, district court hearings will remain restricted to those individuals involved in the hearing.

