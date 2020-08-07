Morton County Mitigation Plan available for review

The draft of the 2020 Morton County Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan is now available for review on the Morton County, city of Glen Ullin, city of Hebron, city of Mandan and city of New Salem websites. A printed copy is available at the Morton County Office of Emergency Management in the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan.
A public hearing to accept comments on the draft plan will be held from 6-6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Mandan Rural Fire Station, 3014 34th St. NW in Mandan.
To submit feedback or a comment on the plan, contact Morton County Emergency Manager Cody Mattson at 701-667-3307 or cody.mattson@mortonnd.org, or Daniel Schwartz at Nexus Planning & Consulting, LLC at 701-989-7970; dschwartz@nexusplanco.com.
