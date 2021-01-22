Morton County, Mandan to host rapid antigen COVID-19 test events

Morton County and Mandan will co-host two free mass screening events using rapid antigen tests from 3-4 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 4 at the Mandan Union Cemetery in partnership with the North Dakota National Guard, local first responders and county staff.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing events at 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, are open to the public and the screenings are free to participants. The screening, however, is for asymptomatic visitors only. People who are symptomatic should call 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 to begin the screening process.

By screening with rapid antigen tests, event attendees will be able to receive their test results within 15 minutes via text notification.

If a person tests positive, they should isolate at home immediately and a case investigator will be in touch with them within 24 hours. If the screening yields a negative result, individuals should continue to monitor for symptoms.

Interested individuals should complete the pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov prior to arrival. This process is not required to be completed in order to receive a test, but is recommended to speed up your overall testing event experience. Pre-registration does not guarantee test availability.