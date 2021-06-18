Morton County, Mandan ban private fireworks for Fourth of July, citing drought

Fire Chief Steve Nardello recommended the commission ban the pyrotechnics, saying the recent precipitation the area received is already gone.

"It's not my pleasure to do this," Nardello said. "I did check with the weather service. They don't expect that we'll have enough precipitation."

Nardello added that he wanted to give the public a heads up so they don't spend money on fireworks. The sale of fireworks is still allowed.

The city under normal conditions allows the pyrotechnics on July 3 and 4.

The fireworks at Mandan Rodeo Days, which is a public display, will go ahead. Nardello said a certified pyrotechnician will be required and that extra firefighters will be on standby.

Fireworks are popular in Mandan, where they've been allowed for years. Mayor Tim Helbling said that if there is a large amount of rain in the days leading up to the holiday, the commission could hold a special meeting to review the ban.

"Nobody wants to ban fireworks," he said. "I don't think that's anybody's goal up here is to stop the Fourth of July from happening like it should happen. We have to think of the safety of the residents and the safety of the firefighters, also."

