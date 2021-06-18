Morton County, Mandan ban private fireworks for Fourth of July, citing drought

The Morton County Commission has banned the use of fireworks through July 5, a day after the Mandan City Commission also banned fireworks for the holiday.
Rural fire chiefs recommended the ban because of the combination of dry conditions and high winds, according to a statement from the county.
Nearly all of North Dakota is in some form of drought, and dry conditions have led to nearly 1,400 wildfires this year.
Setting off fireworks within the county could cause fires "that could threaten the health, well-being and safety of citizens, and the cost of response may be far in excess of current resources," the statement said.
Public or commercial fireworks displays that have been permitted by the Morton County Sheriff's Office are still allowed.
If the county receives a significant amount of rain in the coming weeks, it might reassess the ban, according to the statement.
The penalty for violation of the county burn ban or use of fireworks when prohibited is a Class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.
Mandan ban
The Mandan City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the private use of fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday, citing extreme drought conditions throughout the state.
Fire Chief Steve Nardello recommended the commission ban the pyrotechnics, saying the recent precipitation the area received is already gone.
"It's not my pleasure to do this," Nardello said. "I did check with the weather service. They don't expect that we'll have enough precipitation."
Nardello added that he wanted to give the public a heads up so they don't spend money on fireworks. The sale of fireworks is still allowed.
The city under normal conditions allows the pyrotechnics on July 3 and 4.
The fireworks at Mandan Rodeo Days, which is a public display, will go ahead. Nardello said a certified pyrotechnician will be required and that extra firefighters will be on standby.
Fireworks are popular in Mandan, where they've been allowed for years. Mayor Tim Helbling said that if there is a large amount of rain in the days leading up to the holiday, the commission could hold a special meeting to review the ban.
"Nobody wants to ban fireworks," he said. "I don't think that's anybody's goal up here is to stop the Fourth of July from happening like it should happen. We have to think of the safety of the residents and the safety of the firefighters, also."
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.