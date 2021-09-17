Morton County looks to clean graves, preserve 140-year-old cemetery

Cheryl Leach works in the county’s human resources department and is involved in the cemetery project.

“They had quite the elaborate plan,” she said of the cemetery’s founders. “I think it actually would have been had it come to fruition.”

At least some of the design seems to have panned out. Aerial photos taken in recent weeks to aid in cemetery research show circular scars in the field not easily visible at ground level.

The booklet states that 10 acres were to be used for Catholic burials. The cemetery was abandoned, however, by 1905. Members of the association that took care of it moved away or died, but local historians who worked on the booklet in the 1970s wondered what, exactly, had happened.

“It is one of the imponderables of Greenwood Cemetery,” the booklet states.

The cemetery has drawn headlines several times over the years in The Bismarck Tribune. A rancher sought to acquire the land in 1974, prompting the Morton County Commission to threaten legal action. The rancher later withdrew his request, and the commission vowed to restore the cemetery but didn’t follow through on those plans.