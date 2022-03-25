Morton County invokes burn ban

The burn ban remains in effect until Oct. 1 and is dependent upon whether a red flag warning has been issued for Morton County. The daily fire danger rating can be found at www.des.nd.gov .

The ban prohibits the starting of fires in an unenclosed space, including burning of leaves, grass clippings, garbage pits, construction debris, fallen trees, crop residue or hay land, sloughs and bonfires. It does not include manufactured devices that control or confine the fire, such as gas, charcoal or wood-fired grills, screened patio fireplaces and chimineas, gas camp stoves and smokers within the city limits of Almont, Flasher, Glen Ullin, Hebron, Mandan and New Salem.