Spring load restrictions have been placed on Morton County's paved roadways as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Gravel roads will be restricted as needed, according to the county.

Load limits are aimed at protecting roads left vulnerable by the spring thaw. They're typically lifted only when roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal loads.

The county's load restriction map is available at www.mortonnd.org/maps.

