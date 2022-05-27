 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morton County hosting NDSU Extension’s 4-H Leadership Awareness Wednesday

Morton County will host NDSU Extension’s 4-H Leadership Awareness Wednesday on June 1 at the Morton County Courthouse.  

Students from across the state will learn about the different aspects of local government and prepare them for civic engagement. The event will offer hands-on activities to help students understand:

  • How property taxes are determined
  • How to budget mill levy funds
  • The role of a county commissioner
  • Careers and how to get involved at the county level

The event is from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 210 2nd Ave NW in Mandan. LAW is for any youth in grades 7-12 who are interested in civic engagement and the political process.

