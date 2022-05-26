Morton County hosting NDSU Extension’s 4-H Leadership Awareness Wednesday

County hosting 4-H event Wednesday

Morton County will host NDSU Extension’s 4-H Leadership Awareness Wednesday on June 1 at the Morton County Courthouse.

Students from across the state will learn about the different aspects of local government and prepare them for civic engagement. The event will offer hands-on activities to help students understand:

How property taxes are determined

How to budget mill levy funds

The role of a county commissioner

Careers and how to get involved at the county level

The event is from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 210 2nd Ave NW in Mandan. LAW is for any youth in grades 7-12 who are interested in civic engagement and the political process.

‘Click It for Coffee’ event set

Mandan drivers can get discounts on coffee during an upcoming Vision Zero “Click It for Coffee” event.

Balancing Goat Coffee Co. in Mandan is teaming up with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-thru customers wearing their seat belts will get $1 off their order and a coupon for $1 off on their next order.

The event coincides with the statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign that started Monday and runs through June 5. North Dakota law enforcement agencies are cracking down on seat belt violations over the next two weeks, a period that includes the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The coffee event is part of the state’s Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

Holles host Breakfast on the Farm June 11

Northern Lights Dairy, Mandan, will host a National Dairy Month event on Saturday, June 11.

The Andrew Holle family, owners of the dairy, invite the public to join them for their bi-annual Breakfast on the Farm, a free event from 7 to 11 a.m. at the dairy, 2165 54th St., Mandan.

Activities include hayrides, face painting, a farmers market, a meet-and-greet with North Dakota’s dairy princess, guided farm tours, vendor booths and displays, equipment displays and a petting zoo. The food includes breakfast, ice cream, milk, yogurt and string cheese.

Northern Lights Dairy is a 800-cow dairy farm that is located 13 miles south of Mandan on N.D. Highway 6.

School brings yard sale inside

An indoor yard sale is planned June 8-11 at Christ the King School in Mandan.

Bargain-hunters are asked to use the gym entrance across the street from 502 12th Ave. N.W. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saleable valuables, antiques, useful household items and other home goods may be donated for sale. Bring them to the gym between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 4, 6-7.

For more information, call Joe Schatz, 701-663-6265 or 701-220-6506.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0