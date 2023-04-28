Morton County Farm Bureau will be hosting annual Ag Day on May 3 at Dacotah Centennial Park.

Ag Day focuses on agriculture education. Attendees can visit ag education booths, watch sheep shearing demonstrations, farm safety puppet shows, pet animals in a petting zoo and participate in a "name the calf" contest.

"We're thrilled to host our Annual Ag Day and share our knowledge and love for agriculture with the community," Farm Bureau President Nathan Boehm said. "We hope to provide a fun and educational experience for people of all ages."

The event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. is free and open to the public. For more information, email mcfbagday@gmail.com or go to www.ndfb.org/events/2023-ag-day-morton-county-farm-bureau/.