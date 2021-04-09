 Skip to main content
Morton County Extension searching for an aging in community volunteer coordinator
An Aging In Community Grant has funded the start-up of a new program and a search for a program coordinator is underway. 

This program will soon be offering services and needed connections to Glen Ullin and Hebron area residents. The goal of this program is to assist older adults with remaining independent and in their homes as long as they feel safe to do so.

The aging in community volunteer coordinator is a part-time position, 16-18 hours per week at $20/hour. The office will be located in Glen Ullin, but they will be asked to travel to Hebron as well.

Go to https://www.ndsu.edu/employment and look for Aging In Community Volunteer Coordinator position - 2923749.

As soon as a part-time coordinator is hired, programs can begin. Some of the services that will be coordinated by this person will be, but not limited to, coordination of transportation to and from medical appointments, seeking out volunteers for companion visits, errands and connection to necessary services.

Direct questions and/or suggestions to Vanessa Hoines, Morton County NDSU Extension Agent at 701-667-3340 or vanessa.hoines@ndsu.edu

