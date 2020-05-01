Morton County drug case set for August trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three people arrested in March with what police called dealer amounts of drugs in their possession pleaded not guilty April 23 and will go to trial in August, court documents show.

Tia Klein, 24, Bismarck, Shelby Schmaltz, 20, Mandan, and Tanner Mitchell, 27, Lincoln, were in a vehicle stopped by the Morton County Sheriff’s Office on North Dakota Highway 6. Police say they found 3 ½ ounces of meth, more than 1 ½ ounces of heroin, a scale and other drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit. Each is charged with five drug and drug paraphernalia felonies. Schmaltz is also charged with misdemeanor false reporting to law enforcement.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig set aside three days for a trial starting on Aug. 12. Attorneys for Schmaltz and Klein did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mitchell’s attorney, Matthew Arthurs, declined comment.

All three are in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Bail for each was set at $10,000.

