Morton County Commission candidates seek 4-year terms

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Morton County board. The terms of commissioners Ron Leingang, Cody Schulz and Bruce Strinden will expire at the end of the year. Only Leingang is seeking reelection. All five candidates will move on to the November election.
Incumbent Ron Leingang is seeking his third term on the Morton County Commission. Leingang was first elected in 2012. He holds numerous county portfolios, including information technology and social services. The St. Anthony grain farmer has served on the Little Heart School Board and with the Missouri River Education Corp. He's a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He and his wife, Shelly, have two children.
Also seeking a seat on the commission is Nathan Boehm, a Mandan dairy farmer who works as a livestock field investigator for the State Board of Animal Health. He has served as secretary/treasurer for the North Dakota Dairy Coalition since 2004, and president of the Morton County Farm Bureau since 2007. Boehm is secretary/treasurer of the West District Holstein Association, and serves on the CHI Mandan Patient Family Advisory Committee and the Morton County Crop Improvement Board. He served for 14 years as the animal health board’s dairy representative and was president from 2006-11. He and his wife, Heather, have one daughter and two grandsons.
Wayne Papke has worked as a financial advisor for Smith Barney financial services and Morgan Stanley investments, and at one point owned a branch of Investment Centers of America. He sold that interest and retired in 2005. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of North Dakota. He also has worked for 17 years on his family’s farm. Papke and his wife, Christi, have lived in Mandan since 1994.
Raymond Morrell is a six-year Marine Corps veteran and served as vice chairman of the Morton County Park Board from 2009-14. He’s worked with city, county and tribal governments as a hazard mitigation officer for the North Dakota Department of Energy Services. He helped start the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame before becoming the organization’s executive director. Morrell is a charter commandant of Dakota Leathernecks 1419, one of the Marine Corps League detachments he helped organize in North Dakota. He has been a lobbyist for the North Dakota Veterans Legislative Council and is vice president of the Western North Dakota Honor Flight. He and his wife, Mary, have four children and two grandchildren.
Thomas Peters is assistant Mandan Middle School principal, a position he’s held for 15 years. He’s been with the Mandan School District for 29 years, having also worked as a teacher and guidance counselor. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from North Dakota State University. Peters has two grown sons.
