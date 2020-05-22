Morton County Commission candidates seek 4-year terms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Morton County board. The terms of commissioners Ron Leingang, Cody Schulz and Bruce Strinden will expire at the end of the year. Only Leingang is seeking reelection. All five candidates will move on to the November election.

Incumbent Ron Leingang is seeking his third term on the Morton County Commission. Leingang was first elected in 2012. He holds numerous county portfolios, including information technology and social services. The St. Anthony grain farmer has served on the Little Heart School Board and with the Missouri River Education Corp. He's a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He and his wife, Shelly, have two children.

Also seeking a seat on the commission is Nathan Boehm, a Mandan dairy farmer who works as a livestock field investigator for the State Board of Animal Health. He has served as secretary/treasurer for the North Dakota Dairy Coalition since 2004, and president of the Morton County Farm Bureau since 2007. Boehm is secretary/treasurer of the West District Holstein Association, and serves on the CHI Mandan Patient Family Advisory Committee and the Morton County Crop Improvement Board. He served for 14 years as the animal health board’s dairy representative and was president from 2006-11. He and his wife, Heather, have one daughter and two grandsons.