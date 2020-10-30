Morton County Commission, board meetings available online

Morton County has made commission and various board meetings available to the public to attend virtually. A link to the virtual option is available on the Morton County website at https://www.mortonnd.org/meetings.
Commission meetings are recorded and the video can be accessed, typically the following day, through Dakota Media Access: https://dakotamediaaccess.org/morton-county-commission-videos/.
Download the GoToMeeting app in advance to be ready when each meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/216603733.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!