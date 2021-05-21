Morton County Commission amends total burn ban

The Morton County Commission has amended its total burn ban.

Instead of a total ban, the commission declared a burn ban on days when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is in the high, very high or extreme category; the declaration also includes days when a red flag warning has been issued for Morton County, according to a statement from the county.

The ban prohibits starting fires in enclosed spaces; igniting fireworks and burning leaves, grass clippings, garbage pits, construction debris, fallen trees, crop residue or hay land, sloughs and bonfires. Outside of city limits, the burn ban also prohibits charcoal or wood-fired grills, screen patio fireplaces and chimineas and gas camp stoves and smokers.

People should contact State Radio at 701-328-9921 to request a controlled burn if the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is in the low or moderate category.

Morton County Parks will maintain the total ban until further notice.

The penalty for violations is a class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

