Morton County and Mandan taking part in showing support for Purple Heart recipients

The Morton County Courthouse and Mandan’s Dykshoorn Park will be illuminated red, white and blue and purple Nov. 11 in support of military service members who have been killed in action or wounded.

The Operation #LightToUnite initiative supports the adoption of SR4006 and HR 5172, the "Honoring Purple Heart Recipients Act of 2022," that requests the Department of Defense to include Purple Heart recipients in its awards of valor database.

“We all have great respect, admiration, and the utmost gratitude for the men and women who have served selflessly in the Armed Forces; the greater sacrifice is that of being killed or wounded. Operation #LightToUnite is a simple way to express our collective recognition for our Purple Heart recipients,” said Ray Morrell, Morton County commissioner and sponsor of the initiative.

“We encourage everyone to join us in displaying our red, white and blue [or purple] for our veterans and to also reflect on how we support the Honoring Purple Heart Recipients Act of 2022.”

Places across the U.S. will take part and for more information, go to www.nationalflagfoundation.org.