Morton County 4-H Meats judging team places second at state contest

The Morton County 4-H Meats judging team placed second overall at the state contest on May 7 in Fargo.

Meat judging provides youth the opportunity to enhance their carcass evaluation and retail identification skills. Meat judging is more than the determination of the quality and lean meat yield of a carcass or wholesale cut that affect the safety and taste of the products we consume, but it is also a training tool to develop young leaders in the meat and livestock industries.

The team consisted of Jolie and Jarett Sanders of New Salem and Cassidy Strommen of Solen. Individually, Jolie Sanders took first overall, first beef overall, first pork overall, first reasons overall, and first in retail identification. Strommen placed fifth overall, second pork overall and second reasons overall. Jarett Sanders placed sixth overall, sixth beef overall and sixth in retail identification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0