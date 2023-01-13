Morton County 4-H Meats judging team places fourth at national contest

The Morton County 4-H Meats Judging Team placed fourth overall at the National Western Roundup in Fort Collins, Colorado on Jan. 7.

This contest provides youth a chance to enhance their carcass evaluation and retail identification skills as well as improve their communication, confidence and decision-making skills. 4-Hers identified 30 retails cuts which involved naming the species, primal, retail cut and cookery method, judging six classes of meat, and gave three sets of reasons.

The senior team placed third in reasons and second in retail. Team members included Jolie Sanders and Jarett Sanders of New Salem, and Cassidy Strommen, Solen. Alternates were Baily Kunz, New Salem and Cooper Strommen, Solen.

Individually, Jolie placed ninth overall, 13th in placings, third in retail and 13th in reasons. Cassidy placed 11th overall, 19th in placings, ninth in retail and reasons. Jarett placed 14th overall, 24th in placings, 11th in retail and 12th in reasons.

Sponsors for the team are the Morton County Commission, Morton County Farm Bureau, New Salem Civic Club, and SW Grain of New Salem.

The team will compete at the National 4-H Meats Judging Contest in Kansas this fall. The team is coached by Renae Gress, Mandan.