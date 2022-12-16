Morton County 4-H Meats judging team places first at state contest

The Morton County 4-H Meats Judging Team placed first Dec. 10 at the State Contest in Fargo.

This contest provides an opportunity for youth to enhance their carcass evaluation and retail identification skills as well as improve their communication, confidence and decision-making skills. 4-H’ers identified 30 retails cuts which involved naming the species, primal, retail cut and cookery method, judging six classes of meat, and gave three sets of reasons.

Team members include Jolie Sanders, Jarett Sanders and Baily Kunz from New Salem, Cooper Strommen and Cassidy Strommen from Fort Rice. Individually, Cassidy placed first, Jolie second, Baily seventh, Jarett ninth and Cooper 15th. In retail identification, Cassidy placed second, Jolie third, Baily fifth, Jarett eighth and Cooper 16th. In reasons, Jolie placed first, Cassidy third, Baily sixth, Jarett 11th and Cooper 14th.

The team will have the opportunity to compete at the National 4-H Meats Judging Contest in Kansas this fall. The team is coached by Renae Gress of Mandan.