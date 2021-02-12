Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging Teams compete

The Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging Team competed in its first 2021 contest at the Roughrider Livestock Judging Contest on Feb. 6.

There were 31 senior livestock judges on nine teams and 64 junior livestock judges from 12 teams.

The senior team placed second overall and consisted of Ty MacDonald, Bismarck, Cassidy and Cooper Strommen, Fort Rice, and Stran Ressler, Mandan. Individually, MacDonald placed second overall, Cassidy Strommen fifth overall, Cooper Strommen 21st overall and Ressler 25th overall.

The junior team consisted of Karsten Peterson, Bismarck, Stray Ressler, Mandan, Jayden and Kylie Wolf, Mandan, Kassidy and Kylie Job, Baldwin, and Bentley Quissel, New Salem. Overall, Ressler placed 13th, Jayden Wolf 22nd, Kylie Wolf 25th, Kassidy Job 33rd, Quissel 44th and Kylie Job 47th.

The team is coached by Renae Gress, Mandan, Luke Keller, Mandan, and Ben Tokach, St. Anthony.

