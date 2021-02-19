Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging Team competes at Little International

The Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging Team competed Friday at the Little International Judging Contest in Fargo. Youth evaluated six classes of livestock including sheep, swine and beef and then gave three sets of oral reasons.

The junior team tied for second place overall and consisted of Karsten Peterson, Bismarck, Stray Ressler, Mandan, Sheridan Ellingson, St. Anthony, Aerial Schaaf, Glen Ullin and Jayden Wolf, Mandan. Overall, Peterson placed third, Ellingson fifth, Ressler 10th, Schaaf 30th and Wolf 44th. There were 59 individuals in the junior division and 13 teams.

The senior team placed fourth overall and consisted of Ty MacDonald, Bismarck, Cassidy and Cooper Strommen, Fort Rice, Medora Ellingson, St. Anthony, and Bella Schaaf of Glen Ullin. Overall, MacDonald placed 12th, Cassidy Strommen 13th, Ellingson 16th, Cooper Strommen 41st and Schaaf 43rd. There were 48 individuals who competed in the senior division and 13 teams.

The next competition for the team will be held Saturday at the Badlands Livestock Judging Contest in Bowman.

