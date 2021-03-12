Morton County 4-H competes at State Livestock and Quiz Bowl

The Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging and Quiz Bowl Teams competed Saturday and Sunday at the State Competition in Watford City.

Judges evaluated six to 10 classes of livestock which included beef, sheep, swine and goats and presented three sets of oral reasons. In the Quiz Bowl competition, youth demonstrated their knowledge of animal science related subject matter.

The senior livestock judging team consisted of Bella Schaaf of Glen Ullin, Medora Ellingson from St. Anthony, Ty MacDonald of Bismarck, Cassidy Strommen from Fort Rice, Stran Ressler of Mandan and Cooper Strommen of Fort Rice. The senior team placed third overall with Schaaf placing first in overall goat and fifth overall; Ellingson 11th overall; MacDonald second in overall sheep and 12th overall; Cassidy Strommen 19th, Ressler 37th and Cooper Strommen 82nd.

The junior livestock judging team consisted of Sheridan Ellingson of St. Anthony, Stray Ressler from Mandan, Karsten Peterson of Bismarck, Aeriel Schaaf of Glen Ullin and Jayden Wolf from Mandan. Overall the team placed third and Stray placed 12th and fifth in overall reasons; Sheridan placed ninth, Karsten 13th, Aeriel 62nd and Jayden 111th.