Morton County 4-H competes at North Dakota Horse Expo
Morton County horse judging team

Ashlynn Kuntz, left back row, Emily Voigt, Kaylee Kuntz, Isabella Schaff, Jaden Kuntz, Aerial Schaff, left front row, and Kaylee Kuntz.

 PROVIDED

Morton County 4-H Horse Judging Team members brought home awards from state horse judging, held recently at the North Dakota Horse Expo in Minot.

Results by competition were:

Horse judging, junior division, individual: Aerial Schaff placed 28th overall and Kaylee Kuntz 32nd.

Horse judging, senior division (ages 14 to 18); Morton County placed third with team members Emily Voigt, Ashlynn Kuntz, Kaylee Kuntz, Jaden Kuntz and Isabella Schaff.

Horse judging, senior division, individual: Emily Voigt, fifth; Ashlynn Kuntz, seventh; Isabella Schaff, 12th; Jaden Kuntz, 15th; Kaylee Kuntz, 17th. 

For more detailed results in horse judging, see judgingcard.com.

The North Dakota 4-H Foundation and the North Dakota Horse Expo sponsored the 2021 State 4-H Horse Events.

