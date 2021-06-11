Morton County 4-H competes at North Dakota Horse Expo

Morton County 4-H Horse Judging Team members brought home awards from state horse judging, held recently at the North Dakota Horse Expo in Minot.
Results by competition were:
Horse judging, junior division, individual: Aerial Schaff placed 28th overall and Kaylee Kuntz 32nd.
Horse judging, senior division (ages 14 to 18); Morton County placed third with team members Emily Voigt, Ashlynn Kuntz, Kaylee Kuntz, Jaden Kuntz and Isabella Schaff.
Horse judging, senior division, individual: Emily Voigt, fifth; Ashlynn Kuntz, seventh; Isabella Schaff, 12th; Jaden Kuntz, 15th; Kaylee Kuntz, 17th.
For more detailed results in horse judging, see judgingcard.com.
The North Dakota 4-H Foundation and the North Dakota Horse Expo sponsored the 2021 State 4-H Horse Events.