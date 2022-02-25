Morton County 4-H competes at livestock judging contests

The Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging Team competed at the Napoleon FFA Alumni Livestock Judging Contest on Feb. 5, the Little International Livestock Judging Contest on Feb. 11 and the Kindred FFA Alumni Judging Contest on Feb. 12.

Each contest consisted of evaluating six classes that consist of four animals of beef, sheep, swine or goats. In addition, there was a keep-cull class where judges selected four animals to keep in their operation based upon a production scenario and expected progeny differences.

At the Napoleon FFA alumni contest, the senior team placed second overall with team members Ty MacDonald, Bismarck; Cassidy and Copper Strommen, Solen; Karsten Peterson, Bismarck; and Bella Schaaf, Glen Ullin. Individually, MacDonald placed fourth, Cassidy seventh, Peterson ninth, Schaaf 10th and Cooper 12th.

In the junior division, two teams competed. Morton County team no 2 includes Justin Sanders, New Salem; Kylie and Jayden Wolf and Sophia Voight, all of Mandan. Team no 1 placed first overall with Kylie placing fourth, Sanders fifth, Jayden eighth and Voight 12th. Morton County team no 1 placed fifth overall and team members include Aeriel & Olivia Schaaf, Glen Ullin; and Nichole and Elizabeth Sikes, Bismarck. Individually, Aeriel placed second, Nichole 24th, Olivia 26th and Elizabeth 45th.

At the Little International, the senior team placed second overall out of 10 teams. In addition, they took second overall team in beef, first overall team in sheep, fifth overall team in swine and second overall in reasons. Team members included Ty MacDonald of Bismarck; Cassidy Strommen, Solen; Karsten Peterson, Bismarck; Bella Schaaf, Glen Ullin; and Jarett Sanders, New Salem. Individually, MacDonald placed third, Strommen 8th, Sanders 13th, Peterson 17th and Schaaf 29th. Also, Ty placed 2nd overall in beef, 3rd in reasons, 4th in sheep and 13th in swine. Strommen placed fourth overall in beef, 11th in reasons and 12th in swine. Sanders placed 12th overall in reasons, sixth in sheep and 18th in swine. Schaaf placed 8th overall in sheep and Peterson 13th overall in sheep.

The junior team placed fifth out of 13 teams overall. Overall as a team they placed fifth in sheep and sixth in beef, sheep and reasons. The team included Justin Sanders from New Salem; Jory Bonogofsky, St. Anthony; Kylie & Jayden Wolf and Sophia Voight, all of Mandan; Aeriel & Olivia Schaaf, Glen Ullin; and Nichole & Elizabeth Sikes, Bismarck. Individually, Sanders placed ninth, Bonogofsky 21st, Elizabeth Sikes 25th, Aeriel Schaaf 29th, Kylie Wolf 37th, Voight 47th, Olivia Schaaf 51st, Jayden Wolf 53rd and Nichole Sikes 57th.

At the Kindred FFA Alumni Contest, the senior team took fifth with Strommen placing ninth, Aeriel Schaaf 20th, Justin Sanders 24th and Bella Schaaf 26th. The junior team placed 11th overall with Olivia Schaaf placing 37th, Voight 40th, Bonogofsky 43rd, and Jayden Sanders 44th.

The teams will compete Saturday at the Badlands Judging Contest in Bowman. Teams are coached by Ben Tokach, St. Anthony; Luke and Jake Keller and Renae Gress, all of Mandan.

