More time for public to comment on red tape reduction

A group formed by Gov. Doug Burgum to identify unnecessary government regulation is providing more time for public input.

Burgum created the Red Tape Reduction Working Group by executive order last month. The initial public comment period closed Sept. 5. Burgum on Tuesday announced that "due to demand," comments will be accepted through Oct. 10, at https://www.governor.nd.gov/red-tape-reduction-working-group.

The group comprises Cabinet and non-Cabinet agencies represented by "red tape reduction officers" to review "agency regulations, restrictions, requirements, red tape and policies that have become antiquated, overly burdensome and inefficient." More than 150 state boards also are invited to participate.

The group will propose rollbacks on certain government regulations to the 2023 Legislature.