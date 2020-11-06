More deer hunters set to take to the field this year; season opens at noon Friday

Few of the last 50 North Dakota deer seasons have gone by without Joe Schaff pursuing his favorite game animal, and through those years the challenge of the hunt has always been what attracted him.

“See if you can sneak up on them,” said Schaff, 71.

The former mechanic, construction worker and farmer has been a salesman at Mandan Sporting Goods since the Main Street business opened 13 years ago. He’ll head to some of his favorite land near St. Anthony again this season -- which opens at noon today -- with a goal of filling his freezer with venison.

“I don’t horn hunt,” Schaff said. “If I can find a good set, yes, but I’m a meat hunter.”

Deer in the area have access to alfalfa and grain, which makes the meat of a quality that’s “about like being in a feedlot,” Schaff said. He understands that trophy hunters might prefer the racks they find in the Badlands, but “90% of it tastes like sage,” he said.

“They are what they eat,” he said. “You’re definitely going to taste it.”