Mitigation survey still available to residents

Morton County is encouraging residents to take part in a survey for its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.

The information will be used to help the county plan for responding to hazards and threats including severe weather and coronavirus.

The mitigation plan is updated every five years and is necessary to apply for grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The survey is available at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Morton-County-Mitigation-Survey.

For more information, contact Morton County Emergency Manager Cody Mattson at 701-667-3307, or Planner Daniel Schwartz with Nexus Planning & Consulting LLC at 701-989-7970.

