Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H’ers prepare Christmas gnomes

4-H’ers prepare Christmas gnomes

The Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H Club met Oct. 11 in the Morton County Shop, Mandan.

Deb Weigel demonstrated a glue solution project and Christmas gnomes were made for the State Christmas Tree at the Capitol in Bismarck.

Officers for the 2022-23 year were also elected including Grace Goettle, president; Andy Bierman, vice president; Kaysi Borchers, secretary; Angel Abdallah, treasurer; Jax Abdallah, reporter; Carrie Bierman, Rita Goettle, Brynleigh Ramsdell, roll call. Leaders are Lori Bierman, Melissa Lewis, and Misty Strilcov.

The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Metro Ambulance Bay, located near the Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck.

Nonprofit to provide food baskets

AID Inc. Self-Help Center & Thrift Shop is accepting applications for its annual Care and Share Program in Morton and Burleigh counties.

Families must complete an application and meet certain requirements to qualify for a holiday food basket. The application process runs through Nov. 15. Applications can be picked up at any Bismarck-Mandan school as well as schools in Burleigh and Morton counties, churches, Custer and Burleigh Health, Morton and Burleigh County Social Services, all senior centers, West Central Human Services and AID Inc., 314 W. Main St.

To donate to the program, people can purchase food items, gift cards, toys, warm hats, gloves, mittens and coats or send a check to Care and Share, P.O. Box 596, Mandan, ND 58554.

For more information, go to www.aidincnd.com or call 701-663-1274 ext. 18.

New insurance agent in Flasher

Thomas Osterbauer has joined Farmers Union Insurance as a career agent in Flasher.

He began his insurance career in late August. Osterbauer was born and raised in Oakdale, Minnesota. After high school he attended North Dakota State University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in crop and weed science and a minor in animal science.

Osterbauer and his wife, Tessa, moved to Flasher in 2019, following graduation from NDSU. They also have 6-month-old son.

Fargo beats out Bismarck, Mandan for best water

Fargo beat out Bismarck and Mandan for the title of best-tasting tap water in North Dakota.

The three cities were finalists in the annual competition at the recent North Dakota Water & Pollution Control Conference in Bismarck. The North Dakota chapter of the American Water Works Association hosts the Drinking Water Taste Test.

Bismarck won in 2018 and Mandan in 2016.

North Dakota Outdoors calendar orders accepted

The state Game and Fish Department is taking orders for its North Dakota Outdoors calendar.

The calendar includes color photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, sunrise-sunset times and moon phases, and hunting season and application dates for next year.

Go to https://gf.nd.gov/shop to order online, or send $3 for each, plus $1 postage, to: Calendar, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, ND 58501-5095. Include a three-line return address with the order.

Subscribers to North Dakota Outdoors magazine automatically receive the calendar in the mail, as it is the magazine’s December issue.