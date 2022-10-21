 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H’ers prepare Christmas gnomes

The Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H Club met Oct. 11 in the Morton County Shop, Mandan.

Deb Weigel demonstrated a glue solution project and Christmas gnomes were made for the State Christmas Tree at the Capitol in Bismarck.

Officers for the 2022-23 year were also elected including Grace Goettle, president; Andy Bierman, vice president; Kaysi Borchers, secretary; Angel Abdallah, treasurer; Jax Abdallah, reporter; Carrie Bierman, Rita Goettle, Brynleigh Ramsdell, roll call. Leaders are Lori Bierman, Melissa Lewis, and Misty Strilcov. 

The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Metro Ambulance Bay, located near the Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck.

