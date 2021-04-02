Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H’ers create wood arts project

The Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H Club members created wood arts projects Sunday at the Morton County Rural Fire Station.
Jim and Melissa Lewis gave a lesson on using oak, pine, or barn wood to make a portable device holder or cookbook holder. Members learned about woodworking terms, such as jig and rabbet. The holders were sanded, glued, used dowel pins and the project was ready for painting or staining.
Several adults, including Morton County 4-H Development Extension Agent Karla Meikle and her mother, were a huge help.
April's meeting will be to practice flower arranging.