Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H’ers create wood arts project
Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H Club members are Elizabeth Hook, back row from left, Andy Bierman, Henry Bierman, Milla Weigel, Carrie Bierman, Johnny Vincent. Brynleigh Ramsdell, front from left, Jax Abdallah, Emalee Hook, Rebekah Hook, Nevaeh Hook.

 PROVIDED

The Missouri Valley Bunch 4-H Club members created wood arts projects Sunday at the Morton County Rural Fire Station. 

Jim and Melissa Lewis gave a lesson on using oak, pine, or barn wood to make a portable device holder or cookbook holder. Members learned about woodworking terms, such as jig and rabbet. The holders were sanded, glued, used dowel pins and the project was ready for painting or staining.

Several adults, including Morton County 4-H Development Extension Agent Karla Meikle and her mother, were a huge help.

April's meeting will be to practice flower arranging. 

