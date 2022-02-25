 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minot man charged in Bismarck-area fentanyl, pot bust

A Minot man is under arrest after Bismarck-area narcotics officers say they found 1,000 fentanyl pills, 3 ½ pounds of marijuana and nearly $6,000 cash in his possession.

Bryan Barron, 33, is being held on $100,000 bail, according to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center website. Charges were filed Feb. 18, court documents show.

A K-9 sniff of Barron's vehicle in Bismarck on Feb. 16 led to the discovery of the cash and 12 pills, according to an affidavit. Police said they later found more pills and four bags of marijuana, each of which contained smaller bags of pot, in a backpack at a Mandan residence.

No attorney is listed for Barron in court documents. He is charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, each of which carries a possible 10-year prison sentence.

Bryan Barron

 TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
