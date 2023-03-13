The business barometer of a monthly survey of supply managers in the nine-state Midwest and Plains region rebounded in February, though the regional wholesale inflation gauge rocketed to a six-month high.

The overall index in Creighton University’s Mid-America Business Conditions survey rose to 56.1. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. The overall index was at 47 in January, 47.1 in December and 48 in November.

“After flashing recession warning signals for three consecutive months, Creighton’s monthly survey of manufacturing supply managers rebounded to its highest level since July of last year,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

“While it’s too early to tell if this is an end to the downward trend, it was certainly promising on the growth front," he said. "However, the soaring inflation reading serves as a very negative signal for financial markets and the Federal Reserve.”

The wholesale inflation gauge for the month soared to 80.6 from January’s 74.1 and December’s 52.1.

“Much like the recent rapid expansion in wholesale price inflation at the national level, Creighton’s survey is pointing to greater input price pressures at the producer level, or what is often referred to as the wholesale price index,” Goss said.

“As a result of recent elevation in inflationary pressures at the wholesale level, I expect the Federal Reserve’s rate setting committee to announce a more aggressive rate hike of 50 basis points (0.50%) at its March 21-22 meetings to combat elevated inflation,” he said.

The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rose from 25 in January to a still-weak 38.1 last month.

“Supply managers named supply delays and disruptions as their firm’s greatest threats for 2023,” Goss said.

Four of 10 supply managers surveyed expect a national recession this year.

North Dakota's overall business conditions index in February climbed to 53.3 after two months of readings below growth-neutral. Components were: new orders at 54.9, production or sales at 51.2, delivery lead time at 50.3, employment at 51.2, and inventories at 55.1. Durable goods and non-durable goods producers, including food processors, are experiencing solid growth in economic activity, according to the survey.

Survey data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.