 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Midwest economy has good August, but North Dakota activity slows again

  • 0

Employment expanded in August in the region encompassing nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota, and supply chain disruptions eased.

Economic optimism also increased among supply managers who took part in Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions survey, though it remained at a weak level.

The survey's overall index for August dropped to a still-solid 55.5 from July’s 59.8. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. The overall business barometer remained above growth-neutral for the 27th straight month.

“The region continues to add manufacturing activity at a solid pace -- with significant but declining inflationary pressures,” said Creighton economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

The survey's business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, increased to a still-weak 32.2 from 26.8 in July.  Almost six of 10 supply managers identified supply chain disruptions as the major business challenge for the rest of this year. One out of four named labor shortages as their firm’s greatest 2022 challenge.

People are also reading…

Confidence indices for 2022 continue to be the worst recorded since the 2008-09 recession, according to Goss.

Meanwhile, North Dakota’s economy slowed for a third straight month. The August index for the state fell to 48.8 from July’s 47.8. Components were: new orders at 44.5, production or sales at 53.7, delivery lead time at 56.3, employment at 40.2 and inventories at 49.2.

“Durable goods manufacturers are reporting positive growth," Goss said. "On the other hand, nondurable goods manufacturers, including food processors, are reporting pullbacks in economic activity. (Federal) data indicate that average hourly manufacturing wages have expanded by a weak 4.4% over the past 12 months.”

That data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota. The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/midamericaneconomy.

Ernie Goss

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss

 PROVIDED, DAVE WEAVER
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glen Ullin murder case moves toward trial

Glen Ullin murder case moves toward trial

Witnesses said two shots were fired when a man was killed in Glen Ullin, and the man who was shot made a death threat as a confrontation over money escalated, a sheriff’s deputy testified on Friday.

Violent crime numbers up in 2021 in North Dakota

Violent crime numbers up in 2021 in North Dakota

North Dakota’s top law enforcement officer offered a glimpse of his plan to curtail a continuing increase in the number of violent crimes in the state, pointing at more law enforcement staffing and sentencing legislation that more closely follows federal guidelines.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News