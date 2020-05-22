Memorial Day parade to honor fallen officers, veterans

The North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will hold a Memorial Day parade to honor the state’s fallen officers and veterans.
The parade of law enforcement vehicles, EMS, fire and families of the fallen will begin at 7 p.m. at the state Capitol. The parade route is:
• Begin on the north side of the capitol, pass by the Peace Officer Memorial, exit the capitol grounds on State Street
• Continue southbound on State Street and southbound on Seventh Street
• Westbound on Main Avenue, continuing on Memorial Highway to enter Mandan
• Turn westbound on Main Street in Mandan
• Turn southbound on Sixth Ave. SE/ND 1806
• Continue south to Veterans Cemetery, driving the loop
• The parade will conclude upon exiting the cemetery northbound on ND 1806 with one momentary activation of siren prior to emergency lights being shut off.
All state, county, municipal, tribal, federal and railroad law enforcement agencies in North Dakota are invited and encouraged to participate, along with area EMS and fire departments.
In addition, survivors of fallen North Dakota Law Enforcement Officers, are invited to participate.
The public is invited to attend along the parade route but they are encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the traditional peace officer memorial ceremony at the capitol grounds was cancelled.
