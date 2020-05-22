Memorial Day parade to honor fallen officers, veterans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association and the North Dakota Highway Patrol will hold a Memorial Day parade to honor the state’s fallen officers and veterans.

The parade of law enforcement vehicles, EMS, fire and families of the fallen will begin at 7 p.m. at the state Capitol. The parade route is:

• Begin on the north side of the capitol, pass by the Peace Officer Memorial, exit the capitol grounds on State Street

• Continue southbound on State Street and southbound on Seventh Street

• Westbound on Main Avenue, continuing on Memorial Highway to enter Mandan

• Turn westbound on Main Street in Mandan

• Turn southbound on Sixth Ave. SE/ND 1806

• Continue south to Veterans Cemetery, driving the loop

• The parade will conclude upon exiting the cemetery northbound on ND 1806 with one momentary activation of siren prior to emergency lights being shut off.