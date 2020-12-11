Medical expense program opens

Applications for North Dakota's Medical Expense Assistance Program opened at 10 a.m. Central time Wednesday and close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

The state earlier designated $2.5 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus relief aid for the program to provide medical expense assistance to first responders and front-line health care workers infected with COVID-19. The money must be spent by the end of the year under federal rules.

Eligible applicants may receive up to $5,000 each. Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Health care workers and first responders are on the front lines of our fight against the coronavirus, and this program provides another measure of relief for those who become COVID-positive,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.

The Department of Commerce is running the program. For more information, email the MEAP Hotline at meap@nd.gov or call 701-328-6004.

